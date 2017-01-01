We offer a safe environment for little ones. Our recommendation is for ages newborn - six years old. We have an area for the newborns to relax and play while the kids who are ready to run, have lots of space to do just that. We have a creative station, sensory stations, pretend play, ride on toys and more. We also offer birthday packages!!
We aim to make your day as fun as we can! As parents, sometimes we want to sit and watch and sometimes we want to get down on the floor and play right along with them. We are here to offer that! We want your kids to meet other kids in the area, and parents to do the same. We have activities scheduled, so the messy fun can be done away from home and you don't have to clean up the mess! Painting, water play, sand and much more.
We would love if you would come check us out !
We love to see new smiles, come visit !
120 Genesee Avenue, Gaines, Michigan 48436, United States
Open today
01:00 pm – 05:00 pm
We can accommodate private parties at different hours on the weekend as well. Please call ahead on weekends to make sure there are not parties going on before heading out this way !
Hours will be varying for summer as well, so always check our Facebook for updates !